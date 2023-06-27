The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has reiterated the party’s resilience as electorate of Assin North prepare to select a parliamentary representative on Tuesday.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the politician said the NDC will not allow any form of intimidation by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the poll.

Mr Gbande indicated that both parties have reached a consensus to hold a peaceful by election.

“What is important is that the NPP has understood that the NDC will not allow any form of intimidation. We also understand that they won’t also allow any form of intimidation. So the two of us have agreed to allow the police to work.

“This is to ensure that there is a peaceful election. I think we’ve all agreed as political parties that this election should be very peaceful,” he told host Aisha Ibrahim

The highly anticipated Assin North bye-election in the Central Region is scheduled to come off on Tuesday, June 27.

Since the Supreme Court declared the Assin North seat vacant, the two major political parties; NPP and NDC have thronged the area to win electorates to their side.

Finally, the day has arrived for the people of Assin North to decide which party’s candidate to represent them in Parliament.