The Ghana Police Service has said adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure security at Assin North ahead of the bye-election.

In a release, the Police disclosed that enough officers will be deployed to ensure security, law, and order before, during, and after the election.

Scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, the Assin North bye-election has prompted the Police Service to take proactive measures. The police also emphasized their commitment to securing the constituency and reiterated their dedication to providing a safe environment for voters and residents.

The Police Service acknowledged a meeting held between political parties, which was facilitated by the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Management Board (POMAB) on Monday, June 26.

They assured that the security concerns raised by all stakeholders were taken into account when formulating the final security strategy for the election.

Furthermore, the police in its statement encouraged the residents of Assin North to carry out their daily activities without fear and emphasized the importance of exercising their civic duty by casting their votes.

“We wish to urge the people of Assin North constituency to go about their normal activities freely including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote,” the police noted.

Read below the full statement by the Police:

POLICE STATEMENT ON SECURITY ARRANGEMENT FOR ASSIN NORTH BYE-ELECTION

As we go into the Assin North Bye-Election tomorrow, 27th June, 2023 the Police Service wishes to assure the people of Assin North in particular and Ghanaians in general that adequate security measures have been put in place within the Constituency in order to ensure security, law and order before, during and after the election.

In addition, at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Management Board (POMAB) held a meeting this morning with key stakeholders in the election including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Electoral Commission to enhance the working relationship among all stakeholders towards a peaceful election.

At the meeting, the security concerns of all the stakeholders were noted and have been factored into the final security strategy for the election.

However, one concern all the stakeholders want the public to help them address is the circulation of false information on social media. In this regard, we would like to urge the public to be circumspect in their reportage on the election and avoid circulating false information that has the likelihood to occasion a breach of peace since the police will take the necessary action against anyone found culpable.

The NPP team was led by the National Chairman and National Organiser whiles the NDC team was led by the National Chairman and General Secretary. The LPG was also led by its National Secretary and Regional executives and the Electoral Commission was led by its Director of Operations.

We wish to urge the people of Assin North constituency to go about their normal activities freely including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote.

We wish to express our gratitude to all our stakeholders for their cooperation so far, and look forward to the same level of cooperation for the last lap of the election to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful exercise.