The Ghana Police Service will deploy drones at conflict-prone areas in the Assin North Constituency to capture situations of conflict and violence in real time during today’s bye-election.

Also, absolutely no weapon will be allowed at the polling stations in an election which would be supervised strictly by regular police personnel.

These are part of security measures the Ghana Police Service has taken to ensure a violence-free election.

They are part of the ground rules established for the bye-election during a meeting at Assin Bereku on Monday with leaders of the political parties and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Security in the constituency has been extremely beefed up with thousands of police personnel deployed to the area to ensure today’s bye-election is peaceful, while the Electoral Commission (EC) says it has made adequate provision to ensure that the rain does not have any adverse impact on the election.