The Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North bye-election, James Gyakye Quayson, has expressed certainty about his victory in Tuesday’s poll.

He attributes his certainty to his unwavering focus and confidence, emphasizing that his good works for the people of Assin North have resulted in significant development within the constituency.

The hotly contested bye-election will see Mr Gyakye Quayson come up against Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Mr. Quayson indicated that the hasty grading of roads will not manifest in the election as such projects were undertaken during the John Evans Atta-Mills-led administration.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Quayson said his short stay in Parliament has been worthwhile for his constituents, unlike the NPP which is using dubious means to win the bye-election.

“In the first year alone, I was able to install 2,000 streetlights throughout my constituency, every hamlet, village, and town, had a piece of the light and that speaks for itself and that is why I am saying that ideally, I am winning the poll.

“I am not the kind of person that will come on the radio and broadcast what I have done for the community or constituency but if you come around, the people who are directly affected will tell you what I have done and there will even be the projects for you to see.”

He also denied allegations by the NPP that he and the NDC go about dishing out money for votes.

“I will not engage in vote buying and if you listen carefully, you would realize that I have not engaged in any vote buying but I was told that the NPP came to a particular place and gave them money to vote for them. Using money that was supposed to be used for the development of the area.”