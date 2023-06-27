Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North constituency got into a scuffle and heated exchange that was swiftly curtailed by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The constituents were waiting at the Assin Breku Methodist Primary polling centre to cast their votes in the bye-election lection to choose a new Member of Parliament (MP).

However, the confusion started after the information of alleged money sharing in a house close to the polling centre broke out.

The intervention of the police officers prevented the confusion from escalating and disrupting the electoral process.

The bye-election has become necessary after parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission(EC) declaring the seat vacant.

This followed a Supreme Court ruling that the EC acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Quayson is going up against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku.

For the constituents, the bye-election represents a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Assin North and Ghana as a whole.

