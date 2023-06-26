The Electoral Commission (EC) and police met leaders of the participating political parties on Monday afternoon to chart a path for a smooth voting process in the Assin North bye-election on Tuesday.
At the meeting and leading their team members were NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim.
