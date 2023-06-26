As the Assin North bye-election approaches, concerns have been raised by Ekow Ewusi, the former Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), regarding James Gyakye Quayson, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ewusi has highlighted the worries of constituents who question Mr Quayson’s absence and apparent lack of connection with the people.

Mr Ewusi emphasised the significance of accessibility and genuine concern for the constituents, stating that many people were unaware of Mr Quayson’s place of residence, making it difficult for them to reach out and communicate their grievances.

This lack of visibility has raised doubts about Mr Quayson’s dedication to serving the people of Assin North.

He stated, “constituents feel neglected and unheard after going to the grounds and speaking, and trust me, they can’t have an MP who doesn’t even have a place here. Where does Quayson live?”

Mr Ewusi further emphasised the importance of a strong connection between elected representatives and the people they serve.

“There is a missing connection between Mr Quayson and the people of Assin North. He is a missing in action MP,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday.

According to him, an elected representative should be readily available to listen to the problems faced by the people and work towards finding solutions.

“Without a known office or residence, the NDC candidate seems elusive, leaving the constituents feeling disconnected and overlooked,” Mr Ewusi added.

Mr Ewusi pointed out that the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, has already established a strong presence within the constituency.

“Charles Opoku’s familiarity and engagement with the people made him a notable figure, and his popularity grew steadily,” he added.

The bye-election at Assin North holds great significance for the constituents, as it represents a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Assin North and Ghana as a whole.

READ ALSO:

Assin North bye-election: Why Gyakye Quayson could emerge victorious – Prof…

Gyakye Quayson’s legal team happy with court ruling

Assin North bye-election: Outcome will impact campaign messages of NDC & NPP – Prof Gyampo