The Ekow Ewusi Foundation, in collaboration with Hi-Power Event House, presents to the good people of Central Region the long-awaited football competition gala captioned ‘Peace and Unity Football Gala.’

The competition is going to be the first-ever football competition after the president, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lifted the ban placed on the body contact games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition will take place at New Ebu in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region on October 22, 2020, at exactly 11:00 am.