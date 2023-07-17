Kwadaso’s Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and Richmond Antwi are in the race to finish as the top scorer of the 2023 MTN Ashantifest football gala.

The 16-team tournament is now down to just four teams after Kwadaso, Santasi, Dechemso and Ejisu all booked their places in the semifinals.

However, on the top scorers’ chart, two players seem to be getting the better of each other as Owusu Boakye and Antwi are chasing the individual award.

The two players are both locked on six goals with Owusu Boakye’s streak including a hat-trick against Adum while also scoring two goals against Atonsu and one against Kwadaso.

Richmond Antwi has scored six goals and is joint-top scorer in the ongoing #MTNAshantiFest2023.



While Antwi is also on six, the Kwadaso forward looks more likely to scoop the prize as his team is in the last four of the competition.

Antwi and Atonsu suffered elimination from the competition before the quarterfinal stage which took place on July 13 and 14.

Owusu Boakye will look to add to his tally when Kwadaso face Ejisu in the first semifinal game on Friday, July 21.

The other semifinal game is between Dechemso and Santasi.

About MTN Ashantifest 2023

The gala is a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities were Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest were Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc 3rd.collects 5,000ghc.