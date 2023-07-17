The 2023 MTN Ashantifest will see Santasi, Dechemso, Ejisu and Kwadaso compete for the hefty cash prize at stake after they booked their slots in the semifinal.

The quarterfinal final stage of the competition saw the team play to the excitement of the fans at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park over two days, with the first set of games starting on July 13.

In the first quarterfinal fixture, Ejisu sealed a 1-0 win over Ashtown while Dechemso needed penalties to edge out Amakom in another thrilling encounter after playing out a 1-1 at full time.

Emmanuel Duah and Emmanuel Owusu Boakye were both on the scoresheet for Kwadaso, who earned a last-four spot ahead of Suame on Friday, July 14.

Santasi completed the set later in the day with Stephan Owusu Banahene netting the only goal of the game to see off competition from Bantama.

The semifinal games of the competition are scheduled for Friday, July 21, with Ejisu playing as the home side against Kwadaso while Dechemso and Santasi will also be vying for an opportunity to make the final.

About MTN Ashantifest 2023

The gala is a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities were Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest were Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc 3rd.collects 5,000ghc.