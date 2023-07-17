The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has urged the Cyber Security Authority to prosecute the 420 suspects engaged in loan app fraud.

The Chamber has asked for community service where the suspects will be engaged to impart ICT knowledge into individuals who are not ICT inclined.

The Chamber stated that treating the issue with kids’ gloves will further worsen the situation.

They acknowledged there is a need to work and build on the cyber capacity of the people in the country, and it has identified the adult population of the country as one of the most vulnerable that are usually preyed upon by these internet fraudsters.

Illiteracy rate, lack of knowledge in Information Communication Technology are some of the other key issues, the Chamber says is hindering the fight against cybercrime.

On the issue of the arrest of the over 420 suspects engaged in loan fraud, the chamber indicated the push for their prosecution is to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Kenneth Ashigbey, the suspects can be engaged in community service where they are given the opportunity to teach individuals who are not ICT inclined to be ICT inclined.

Speaking to JoyNews after engaging some Junior High School students at Agona Swedru, on the digital skill of coding, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber indicated that the training is meant to create awareness on ICT issues.

The Institute for ICT professionals who partnered the Chamber in disseminating ICT information highlighted the importance of coding being introduced to the Junior High school children, adding that ICT has its bad side and good side but the positives must be embraced.

The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, and the District Chief Executive for the area, Onumah Coleman, who were present, elucidated the importance of the event and how it will benefit children of Agona Swedru.

These school children shared the knowledge they have acquired after the exercise.