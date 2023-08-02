Ejisu were crowned champions of the 2023 edition of the MTN Ashantifest gala after six weeks of fierce community rivalry.

Ejisu beat Santasi in a keenly-contested final which was played at the Otumfuo Park at Dechemso last Sunday, July 30.

The game travelled to penalties, where the winners claimed a 4-3 victory having played out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

For beating the remaining 15 communities to the trophy, Ejisu also took home 20,000 cedis and goodies from MTN.

Here are photos from the crowning moments of the tournament:

About MTN Ashantifest 2023

The gala is a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities were Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest were Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc 3rd.collects 5,000ghc.