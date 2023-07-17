Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for an undisclosed fee.

In October 2020, aged 15 years and 308 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the Brazilian top flight when he made his debut against Fluminense in the Maracana Stadium.

Angelo has gone on to score five goals in 129 games for Santos.

He became the youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores when he netted in April 2021, aged 16.

A left-footed attacker, Angelo represented Brazil at under-15, under-17 and under-20 level, but is yet to receive a senior international call-up.

He is Chelsea’s third signing of the transfer window, with France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, arriving from RB Leipzig for £52m and 22-year-old Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson moving to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal.

The Blues are also keen to reduce their squad size.

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has signed for Manchester City, Kai Havertz for Arsenal and Mason Mount for Manchester United, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly have moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

N’Golo Kante has made the switch to fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, while midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Christian Pulisic have departed for AC Milan.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has left the club as a free agent and defender Cesar Azpilicueta has moved to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.