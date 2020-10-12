It is evident actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has been very vibrant on social media ahead of the December 7 elections as he aspires to become Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He has since been posting updates of his works which range from dredging gutters, buying laptops for students, among other gestures that have the tendency to win him votes.

Noticeable among his deeds is the recent trip he made to visit constituents after a heavy downpour flooded many homes in some parts of the constituency last weekend.

Though it is in the nature of politicians to post their activities on social media, one user, Alhaji Kokobonko, asked Mr Dumelo to stop posting pictures on social and do the grounds work if he wants to win.

But the Ayawaso MP aspirant gave out a sarcastic answer to shut him up.

This was what ensued:

Alhaji Kokobonko: Dear @johndumelo1 stop posting pics and do the grounds work… Ayawaso people are not on twitter.

John Dumelo: The pictures I post nu, i dey stand the air inside?

Find the post below: