Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has dismissed reports that a government official been arrested with £26 million in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, the reports are fabrications from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms including Radio Gold online. And now you can also find that there is a fake audio tape that purports to be an international news broadcast on it which is being circulated since last night,” he said.

Speaking on Takoradi-based Skyy FM, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said the strategy is similar to what the opposition did prior to the 2008 general election.

“No government official has been arrested in the UK, it is a total fabrication and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC and it is part of their strategy for these last eight weeks where they will be churning out a lot of fabrications, lies and fake audiotapes.

“We are clear in our minds that it is the NDC for one or two reasons. The first person to articulate it publicly is the Honorable Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, he has called on the media and general public to disregard the said reports.

“We are calling on first of all the media and the general Ghanaian public to not fall for these fabrications and fake doctored or cooked up tapes that they are going to be churning out in the next eight weeks as we get ready for the elections,” he urged.