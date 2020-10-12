A five-member committee set up by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to broker peace between Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament, George Mireku Duker and Western Regional Secretary of the party, Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, have delivered on their mandate.

The committee has succeeded in getting the duo to smoke the piece pipe, weeks after they engaged a physical confrontation that resulted in injuries.

The two personalities have agreed to work together, not only for the interest of the NPP in the region but also to rekindle a relationship that they both cherish.

Mr Charles Bissue assured members of the NPP and the general public that he bore no grudges against his longtime friend, George Mireku Duker.

On his part, Hon Mereku Duker said he and Charles Bissue will work hard in the bigger interest of the NPP Party for a win in the December 7 elections.

The members of the Committee were, Hon J. E. Amoah, Dr Isaac Kofi Sagoe, Esther Nyantakyi, Hon Kwesi Nkrumah, Nana Kojo Ansah.

Background

There were reports of a fight between Mr Bissue and Hon Duker with photos of the former with his face swollen circulated on social media.

The trending photos showed Mr Bissue with a bloodied eye.

The fight was said to have occurred at the Kingston Hotel in Takoradi during a workshop for Regional executives and Parliamentary Candidates.

The reports indicated that, during the meeting, there was a misunderstanding between the MP and the regional party executive, leading to the blows.