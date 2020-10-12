Coming events, they say, cast their shadows and if that saying is anything to go by then good fortune awaits Assin South Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate, Rev John Ntim Fordjour.

This is because on the day of his filling to seek re-election to represent the people of Assin Central, thousands of people came out to support him, something that is a rare sight for most incumbent candidates.

The support displayed by the constituents has been interpreted by many political watchers as a signal of the strong resolve of the people of Assin South Constituency to see the mandate of the MP renewed.

Over 5,000 supporters and chiefs reportedly came out on Thursday, October 8 to accompany Hon Ntim Fordjour as he filed his nomination at the District Office of the Electoral Commission in Assin Nsuaem.

The outpour of people and the enthusiasm expressed by the supporters of the MP, if is anything to go by, is indicative of the love and support the MP enjoys from his people.

“This is an obvious result of dedication, humility and diligent service in his first term in office,” a constituent who did not give his name said.

Hon Ntim Fordjour is said to have championed the bitumen surfacing of a total of 120 gravel roads in his constituency as well as the establishment of 12 ICT laboratories.

He is also credited for the installation of telecommunication masts in some areas in the constituency, providing cell phone access for some 35 communities.

Aside the physical developmental projects, he is said to have given tertiary scholarships to a number of qualified students to further their education amid the provision of educational infrastructure while facilitating the provision of thousands of jobs for the youth.

Should Hon Ntim Fordjour get the nod to represent his people, it will be the second successive time of representing the people of Assin South in parliament.