Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has pleaded with Ghanaians to support the Black Stars team and C.K. Akonnor after the 3:0 defeat to Mali.

Coach Akonnor and his technical team were offered the opportunity to showcase their prowess after getting the Black Stars coaching job in January, replacing Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.

However, Ghana were silenced by their West African neighbours in Antalya in Turkey.

Hamari Toure, El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara scored the goals for the Malians to record a resounding victory over the Black Stars to get their revenge in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“I am positive that CK Akonnor will succeed as Black Stars,” Mr Okraku told ‘Agro Ne Fom’ on Adom TV.

READ ALSO

“We went to the game with a positive mindset and strategy to offer the new players what they can offer to the team but I know the players will ask themselves questions and the technical team will be asking themselves questions because this match will help them assess the players.

“We all love our national teams but we are calling for support moving forward.

“I am a positive person and we should remember that against Mali was CK Akonnor’s first game as Black Stars coach. We will have to learn our lessons moving forward.

“We should all unite as we fight to bring back the love for football. I know when we all unite and offer our support to him [CK Akonnor], we will all succeed.

“It is his first game but I believe that the turbulence will be over soon.

“We all love the Black Stars but I believe we will be competitive moving forward,” he added.

Ghana will play Qatar on Monday in an international friendly.