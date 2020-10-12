Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], says he is the right man to lead the country’s football governing body to the promised land.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman replaced Kwesi Nyantakyi as the FA President in October 2019 beating George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton and Fred Pappoe for the seat.

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the FA’s plans of securing sponsorships and reviving football have been left in doubt.

But, according to Mr Okraku, he and the Executive Council are determined to achieve their mandate before leaving office.

“On October 25, 2019, Congress gave us the power to manage Ghana football for the next four years and the Executive Council is committed to deliver to the task and over the last 10 months, we have demonstrated that we have the energy level and idea level to take Ghana to the promised land but we will need the support and prayers from the public,” he told ‘Agro Ne Fom’ on Adom TV.

“Football is a team sport and no one can do it alone so we will need the support of everyone to deliver the task but I am positive about Ghana football. We stay together as a unit just like we are demanding from the team, we will surely be victorious,” he said.

He further called for support in helping to restore the passion of the nation.

“Let’s continue to be supportive of our football, the Football Association and all our national teams because next month will be tough for us a country,” he added.