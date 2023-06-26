Police officers at Nkwanta South of the Oti Region have arrested Richard Agbezuge, 34, and Jacob Lartey, 38, for posing as officials from the Ghana Petroleum Authority (GNPC).

The two were arrested at the Bonakye checkpoint on Monday.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the two at the time of arrest claimed to be checking the authenticity of the oil, documents and extorting money and fuel from filling station owners.

They successfully carried out their operations at Alinco Filling station, Max Energy oil and Star oil where they made away with GHS200 each and GHS100 worth of fuel.

According to the Police Prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah, the filling station owners after realising the action quickly called the Oti Regional GNPA.

The police were informed and arrested the suspects at Bonakye when they were returning from Sibi-Kpassa at Nkwanta North in a rented Toyota Prado with registration number GR 154-15.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Nkwanta Magistrate Court.

Richard Agbezuge and Jacob pleaded guilty to the charges against them and were convicted by the presiding judge Joseph Evans Annang Okorokpa to a fine of GHS 4,800 or in default serve a six-month jail term.

The two accused persons will also sign a bond to be of good behaviour for six months to serve as a deterrent to others who also take advantage of innocent ones.

ALSO READ: