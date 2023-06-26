The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) will on Friday, June 30, 2023, host a scientific innovations dialogue to commemorate the day of Africa’s Scientific Renaissance.

The event under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation will take place at its auditorium at Kwabenya, Accra.

It will be on the theme; harnessing the atom for economic transformation through science and technology.

In a statement, GAEC explained the initiative is to discuss the potential of nuclear energy in addressing food security and cancer challenge in the country.

The event will bring together experts, researchers, scientists, policymakers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to share ideas, diagnose and prescribe solutions to these critical matters.

