The Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute (BNARI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has held a workshop to equip farmers on how to convert organic waste into high-quality nutrients for animal feed using Black Soldier Fly (BSF) technology.

The two-day training workshop also gave farmers and ‘agripreneurs’ the opportunity to learn how to use the same technology to improve soil fertility.

Addressing participants at the workshop, Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, the Director-General of GAEC, said that after 10 years of research, BNARI has perfected a variety of BSF techniques, from rearing to their use in animal feed and organic crop production.

“We have developed strong institutional capacity through research over the years and are ready to transfer the BSF technology to the Ghanaian public,” he added.

According to Prof. Dampare, research has shown that the black soldier fly can convert organic waste into high-quality nutrients for pet foods, fish and poultry feeds, and use the residue/frass as fertiliser to enrich the soil.

“The larvae of the BSF have large and powerful chewing mouthparts that allow them to feed on decomposing organic waste such as organic manure, chicken manure, restaurant/domestic food waste, and fruit and vegetable waste etc.,” he explained.

“I urge you to be very observant while you implement this technology and promptly notify BNARI of any new thing you notice during its application in your unique setting,” he advised.

On his part, the Deputy Director of BNARI, Dr Fidelis Ocloo, stated that estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organisation show that one-third of food produced for human consumption is wasted globally, amounting to approximately 1.3 billion tons per year.