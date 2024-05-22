The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has warned of a potential fuel scarcity should the ongoing concerns of the striking Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union remain unaddressed.

The organization said the failure of authorities to resolve the drivers’ grievances promptly could lead to severe repercussions.

With members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union initiating an indefinite sit-down strike on May 21, demanding improved working conditions, COPEC’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, stressed the urgency of the situation.

He cautioned that, should the strike persist for 72 hours, consumers might soon find themselves lining up at fuel stations in anticipation of dwindling supplies.

“The Oil Marketing Companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers and what that adds to the woes of the Ghanaian is that if that strike is not called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out.”

