The Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association has issued a warning regarding a potential shortage of LPG if the looming strike by the Ghana National Petroleum Tankers Drivers Union takes place as planned.

Urgently addressing the demands of the tanker drivers’ union is the Association’s plea to the government.

Both the Petroleum Tanker Drivers and LPG Drivers have decided to initiate an industrial action starting today, June 26, 2023.

Their aim is to emphasize the need for road rehabilitation in key petroleum regions such as Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Buipe. Despite their attempts to engage the Ministry of Transport, the drivers claim their concerns have been overlooked.

In an interview with Joy Business, Gabriel Kumi, Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association, asserted the legitimacy of the Tanker Drivers’ Union demands and stressed the necessity of addressing them promptly.

The impending strike by the Tanker Drivers Association poses a significant threat to our nation and economy. While it will undoubtedly disrupt the operations of LPG Marketing Companies and Oil Marketing Companies, we must also acknowledge the validity of their grievances.

“The condition of the roads in these areas is utterly deplorable, and it is a legitimate concern they are raising. Urgently attending to their needs will enable our drivers to resume their duties,” Kumi commented.

Furthermore, Kumi cautioned that the poor road conditions in these regions could lead to catastrophic accidents and explosions.

“Already, the roads are in an appalling state. Just imagine the consequences if, for instance, an LPG tanker were to be involved in an accident within this vicinity, leading to a devastating explosion. Lives would be lost, and numerous properties would be at risk,” he warned.

“We implore the government to swiftly address the drivers’ needs so they can return to work and continue supplying the essential fuel required to power our nation. With the economy already facing challenges, it is crucial to avoid any fuel shortages that could further negatively impact the economy,” Kumi added.

