Cabinet has lifted the ban on construction of LPG outlets throughout the country.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on August 3, 2022.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: “We are pleased to inform you that Cabinet at its 35th Sitting, held on August 3rd 2022, has granted a special dispensation to allow the completion of the construction of stranded LPG stations across the country, that were affected by the ban on the construction and operation of new LPG facilities in 2017.”

The NPA therefore requested, “all OMCs/ LPGMCs who were affected by this directive to resubmit their applications to the Authority.”

The Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana, the Ghana LPG Operators Association of Ghana and the Tanker Drivers Association of Ghana declared an industrial strike action in the course of the week.

The striking groups raised a number of issues, including the shutdown of some stations as a result of the Atomic Junction gas explosion five years ago. They are asking the government to immediately lift the ban.

According to them, government’s refusal to re-open some gas stations that were closed after the 2017 gas explosion has affected its members, hence the need to embark on the strike.

Meanwhile, the strike has had an impact on LPG customers, who have been denied access to the product due to scarcity. This has forced some consumers to switch to charcoal.