Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, finished 4th in the men’s 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Azamati placed 4th in the final race on Wednesday, August 3, with a timing of 10.16 seconds, two-hundredths of a second behind Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka as he misses out on a medal.

How Azamati finished 4th in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games



Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya won the gold medal ahead of Akani Simbine of South Africa, who finished in second.

The Ghanaian finished third in heat three of the semi-finals with a time of 10.18s and qualified for the final via a non-automatic qualifying slot.