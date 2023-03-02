The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana has renewed calls for the government to remove taxes and levies on LPG, which currently stand at about 13%.

The Association also called on government to redirect the dollar auction policy towards the importation and pricing of LPG in the country.

These actions, according to the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana, when implemented, will achieve the desired price reduction impacts.

The Association made this demand in a release issued on March 1 and signed by its Chairman, Mallam Bukari.

According to the group, the price per kilogramme of LPG in Ghana has risen to GH₵16.00, a burden to the many households and businesses that depend on LPG for cooking and other uses.

The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana believes “that the government can do more to alleviate this burden by removing taxes on LPG and redirecting its dollar auction policy towards LPG imports and pricing.”

Furthermore, the Association called on the government to include the LPG industry in the Gold for Oil deal to further support the growth and development of the industry.

“We remain committed to working with the government to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the LPG industry in Ghana,” said Gabriel Kumi, Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana.

“We are hopeful that the government will consider our calls to remove taxes on LPG and redirect its dollar auction policy towards LPG imports and pricing to improve the lives of Ghanaians,” he added.

The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana believes that the inclusion of the LPG industry in the Gold for Oil deal and the removal of taxes on LPG will result in a significant price reduction of LPG, thereby making it more affordable to Ghanaians.