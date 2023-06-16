APPEB cylinder manufacturing company limited under the “One District One factory” (1D1F) project has launched locally produced fire-resistant cylinders.

The product has a distinct orange colour making it different from the widely known ash colour of cylinders.

The cylinder sizes range from 6kg, 12.5kg, 15kg, and 50 or 52kg and have been certified by Ghana Standards Authority.

These new standards have been deliberately designed to effectively reduce the many incidences of fire outbreaks caused by substandard gas cylinders in homes.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, who was the special guest of honour, launched the exquisitely designed cylinders.

He endorsed the product and urged the company to keep up the good work.

A rep from the Ghana National Fire Service, Michael Ato Korsah, advised that gas cylinders should not be filled to the brim so as to prevent bloating and the explosion of cylinders.

A National Petroleum Authority (NPA) representative also commended the company for complying with standards in the production of cylinders.

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, Awutu Senya East DCE, and representatives of the 1D1F project are some dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The event took place at the forecourt of the premises of the Accra Municipal Assembly (AMA) on June 16, 2023, in Accra.

The ”One District One Factory” flagship policy was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 to help create a conducive environment for each local government area to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.

ALSO READ: