The Managing Director of the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) Kwame Osei-Prempeh, has said they cannot be blamed for the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union’s strike.

According to him, GOIL has no contract with tanker drivers and is therefore not responsible for their conditions of service.

Mr Osei-Prempeh on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday explained that, transporters are the only party they have a contract with who are employers of the tanker drivers.

“We have the GOIL Tankers Drivers Association but we have no contract with any tanker driver. Is there any driver who can say GOIL has employed them and we are not paying them well?

“The only contract we have is with the transporters. We have not employed any tanker driver and so if the tanker drivers are not being paid well, they should not take out their frustration on GOIL. We can’t set salaries for transporters to pay,” he stated.

This was on the back of allegations by the Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu that GOIL and other OMCs owe transporters arrears, spanning several months and as a result, union members are not being paid.

Mr Nyaunu vowed until their concerns are addressed, they will not return to work despite pleas from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The drivers are pushing for the implementation of a policy framework that aims to enhance their salaries and overall working conditions, which has been pending with the NPA board since November 2023.

