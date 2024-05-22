Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has donated a bus to the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital at Teshie in Accra.

The bus presented on Monday is meant to support staff movement and transport consignments for the hospital.

The gesture forms part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ledzokuku’s efforts to uplift healthcare facilities.

It is also to ensure that medical professionals have the necessary resources to perform their duties effectively.

At a short ceremony, Dr Oko Boye who has a long standing relationship with the hospital expressed his commitment to improving healthcare services.

“It is always a privilege to support the Lekma Hospital, this time with a bus. This vehicle is meant to support staff movement and transport assignments for the hospital.

“As I mentioned earlier, I am in this leadership business to make the world a better place. Which sector is better positioned for my attention than my own health sector? Together we shall build the Ghana we desire,” he stated.

Residents and hospital staff have welcomed this initiative as a positive step towards improved healthcare delivery.

