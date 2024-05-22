In the wake of the brouhaha about the intended sale of 60% shares in some hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance to Trust (SSNIT) to a Minister of State cum Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong, some critics have questioned the role organised labour played in all of this.

The critics are particularly surprised that the news about the intended sale did not come from organised labour but from an opposition Member of Parliament.

Leaders of organised labour have since the revelation and the decision by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to drag SSNIT to the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the deal, called for the cancellation of the deal.

They have threatened to embark on an industrial should SSNIT go ahead with the sale, especially to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

At a news conference, organizer labour leaders revealed that they had previously raised concerns about the deal with SSNIT, but it appeared the Trust was bent on seeing it through.

Out of the 12-member SSNIT board chaired by Madam Elizabeth Akua Ohene, four of them are reps of organised labour.

The four are Mr Joshua Ansah, Dr Evans Ageme Dzikum, Ms. Ivy Betur Naaso and Mr John Senanu Amegashie.

The reconstituted Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was inaugurated by then Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta in August 2021.

It is not clear at this time how the four organised labour reps on the board voted on this controversial transaction.

It is also not known how the rep of the SSNIT Pensioners’ Association, Benjamin Asumang voted on the deal.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is thus facing backlash from its members for failing to block the Trust from selling its 60% stake in four hotels to the Agriculture Minister.

But speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, May 21, Dr Kwabena Nyarko-Otoo, the TUC’s Director of Research and Policy, absolved organizer labour of any blame suggesting that although they have reps on the board of SSNIT, they’re limited by numbers.

He explained that, having only four members on the board of SSNIT is insufficient, as they can be outnumbered on critical issues.

He told Evans Mensah, the host of Joy News’ PM Express that this concern has been a key request presented to President Akufo-Addo for consideration.

According to Dr Nyarko-Otoo, with increased representation, the TUC would have been more vocal against SSNIT’s decision to sell its 60% stake in four hotels to Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong.

“There are many things we know about SSNIT and other state institutions, and we have our level with which we deal with some of these issues,” he explained.

He said, “As far back as 2017, we have put several issues regarding SSNIT to the President. For example, we thought that the labour needed more membership on the SSNIT Board because those four members can always be outnumbered by a vote.”

Dr Nyarko-Otoo also mentioned that the TUC has requested that the appointment of the Director-General of SSNIT be made by the board rather than the President.

He, however, acknowledges that such demands take time to materialize, as the TUC is not the only interest group making requests.

Additionally, Dr Nyarko-Otoo expressed dissatisfaction that board members are required to swear an oath of secrecy, preventing them from sharing certain information with their members.

Background

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has explained its decision to sell a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 19, SSNIT explained that Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

According to SSNIT, the selection process was transparent and strictly adhered to the Public Procurement Act.

The Trust emphasised that there was no favouritism involved in selecting Rock City Hotel Limited.

SSNIT explained that the decision to partner with an investor was initiated to raise capital for further investments in their hotels and to enhance their management.

Byran Acheampong reacts

Mr Brian Acheampong on Tuesday said on Joy FM that the allegations peddled by Mr Ablakwa suggesting that he’s committing any wrongdoing in Rock City’s proposal to purchase 60% of shares in SSNIT’s four hotels are false and baseless.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show, the Abetifi MP expressed his disappointment in the stance taken by his colleague.

“You are just adding things together and trying to destroy me and trying to destroy Rock City. It is most unfair, it is ‘un-Ghanaian’ and you should stop it,” he told Mr Ablakwa who was also on the Super Morning Show.

The next step

But, Mr Ablakwa is not relenting. He told Evens Mensah that he would make a petition to the Speaker of Parliament to address the issue.

“I have obtained the full list of 47 ministers and MPs diligently and I know for a fact that indeed, Bryan Acheampong confirmed this morning that he has not complied with the provisions of the Constitution. So I certainly will bring this to the attention of the Speaker as soon as the house resumes.”

