Former President John Dramani Mahama has generously donated one hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the struggling Real Tamale United (RTU).

This benevolent act came after a meeting in Accra on Wednesday between Mr Mahama and the club’s officials.

During the discussion, the club’s management updated Mr. Mahama on the team’s current challenges and ongoing efforts to restore its former success.

Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his pleasure at the visit and fondly recalled his previous collaborations with management teams to support the Northern Blues.

The club’s Public Relations Officer stated that, Mr Mahama promised his continued support for the current management’s efforts to revitalize RTU, aiming to ensure its sustainability and vibrancy in Ghanaian football.

Following this, Mahama made a significant donation of one hundred thousand cedis to the club.

RTU’s CEO, Zakaria Safianu, thanked Mr Mahama for his generous contribution, highlighting its crucial role in helping the club fulfil its upcoming fixtures.

Currently, RTU is at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with 28 points from 29 games.

They have one game in hand and hope to secure a victory against Legon Cities in their Matchday 31 game at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex this weekend.