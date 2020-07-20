Comic actor and musician, Funny Face, has shared an old video of his twins, Ella and Bella, assuring them of his undying love for them even when the storms appear unbearable.

The video comes months after the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, said his wife was tricked into running away with his twin daughters because she isn’t emotionally strong.

Funny Face has, for some time now, been battling with issues regarding his relationships, recently attributing his relationship struggles to his choice of women.

The actor has vowed to do anything to get his twins back, saying he will go to any length to ensure his happiness is back.

In a latest twitter post, the actor posted a video of his twins on his social media page, saying they were growing in grace and favour before indicating that the twins will soon get to know that they have one of the best fathers in the world.

GYE NYAME “ Raised fist My #ELLAandBELLA .. whiles you growing up in grace and Favour through JEHOVAHS’s Mighty Name .. you will get to know .. you have one of da best Daddy in da world .. who even at his pain is always ready be make you happy .. better days ahead my girls Folded hands, he posted.

