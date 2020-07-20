It was all joy when Shatta Wale hanged out with former Burniton Music signee, OV, despite being in opposing music camps.

The duo was spotted on a jet-ski having fun, together with Shatta’s manager, Bulldog and other crew members.

The video captures former Burniton Music signee, OV in the company of Shatta Wale leaving fans guessing if there was something cooking in their camps.

OV recently split with her former boss, Stonebwoy, who now has a healthy rivalry with Shatta, making their time out a bit curious to followers and watchers of the music industry.

In any case, speculations abound that their meeting could be part of plans of a collaboration which was announced at early this year.

Watch video of their fun moment below: