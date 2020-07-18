Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has gushed over her daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin.

The actress shared a new beautiful photo of Baby Maxin glowing in a colourful dress on Friday, July 17, 2020.

In the photo, Baby Maxin is seen wearing a purple t-shirt tucked in a skirt pink shirt.

The beautiful one-year-old wore a pair of black shoes with stripes of purple and pink colours in the sole.



She rocked a pair of sunglasses and a headwrap which matched the colours of her top and down.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, actress McBrown described the little girl as her heart’s desire and thanked God for such a special gift.

“Makoma So Adiee? @iambabymaxin Ewurade Medawoase ???,” she stated.

The photo and actress McBrown’s caption have got many of her fans reacting.

@sellygalley was impressed with Maxin’s style: “Ei sister Maxin afa ne ho pa pa ❤️❤️.”

@dominickie20 observed that Maxin was growing beautifully: “Baby Maxin is growing and glowing May God continue to protect her.”

@iamjanetboakye commended Maxin’s beauty: “Looking beautiful Baby Maxin❤️❤️❤️.”

@fitcoach_reina said: “Beautiful baby…the swag alone #brimm.”

Source: Yen