Florence Obinim, the wife of International Gods Way Church founder and leader, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been spotted in new photos on social media.

The photos have Mrs Obinim looking dazzling and smiling with a brand new look.

In the photos, Florence Obinim wore braided hair tied in a bunch on her head with a very young-looking face.

She was dressed in a white net (see-through) dress with a black vest inside.

The see-through dress and vest were tucked into a pair of faded jeans.

Sharing the photos, Mrs Obinim shared words of motivation and encouraged her followers to face their challenge with prayers.

