A Ghanaian songstress, Nyevile Born aka Star, has narrated how she was given to the sea god as a gift when she was born and how she still visits her other family at the sea at night.

According to Born Star, her mother had difficulties in giving birth so a traditional priest offered assistance and in return, she was to be devoted to the sea at birth.

The young lady claims that she was given to the sea at birth by both her mother and the priestess. She was swept away by the sea for four days.

Upon return, she had the power to transform into a fish and visit her family at the sea each night.

Because of that, you do not on the light at night when she is sleeping at night or risk endangering yourself.

All her family and friends know this so they do not break the rule.

Nyevile spoke with Arnold Elavanyo on Vibes in 5.

Watch the video below:

Source: ghpage