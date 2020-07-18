Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was at the double as Arsenal shocked holders Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory at Wembley and book a spot in the 2020 FA Cup final.

The Gabon striker missed what looked like being a significant chance on the counter-attack early on, but responded immediately by steering in a half volley from a narrow-angle on 19 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s side had much of the ball but struggled to make the most of some good situations as Arsenal produced a similarly effective rearguard action to the one that surprised champions Liverpool last time out.

City went close through Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne in the second half, but ultimately saw their hopes of retaining the trophy dashed when Aubameyang raced through to net his 25th goal of the season.

Arsenal will now hope to claim a record-extending 14th FA Cup triumph when they meet Manchester United or Chelsea in the final at Wembley on August 1.