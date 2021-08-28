The two persons who were arrested by the police for operating a chop bar on the pavement of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange have been fined by a court in Accra.

The two, 60-year-old Kwame Addo, and his daughter, Comfort Dartey, 32, were fined GH¢300.00 and GH¢120.00 respectively.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed this to Adom News in an interview.

She said madam Dartey and the father, Kwame Addo, were taken to court on Thursday, August 26, 2021 and the court has fined them.

“The father faces a fine of GH¢300 and the daughter paid an amount of GH¢120 and signed a bond of good behaviour,” she added.

DSP Obeng said the police will continue to engage and collaborate with local authorities to ensure sanity across the country.

“The arrest was done in collaboration with city authorities, and so that tells you there is some form of collaboration with the police and city authorities in making sure that we have a sane country. We are looking forward to more engagements to make sure that some of these [distasteful] things we see, are stopped, not just at Pokuase-Behind but every other place in the country,” she said.