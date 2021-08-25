It has emerged that, chop bar operators captured in the viral video on the pavement of the Pokuase Interchange actually operate a food joint in their house.

According to reports, the couple live close to the Pokuase Interchange, thus, took advantage of the proximity to customers to cash-in.

Even more worrying is their decision to ignore incessant warnings issued by the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly when they started operations.

Head of Regional Task Force who led the team, Ahmed Arthur, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said they had decided to storm the place prior to the viral video.

He indicated that, when they located the residence of the couple with the police, the woman managed to escape.

Her husband, Mr Arthur said, was apprehended by the police to assist with investigations.

He said the couple will be used as a scapegoat to serve as a deterrent to indiscipline Ghanaians, especially in the Greater Accra Region.

