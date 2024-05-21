A former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo, has suggested that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) hesitated to investigate Madam Cecilia Dapaah for money laundering, knowing she could not account for the source of her funds.

He believes EOCO deliberately asked for irrelevant documents despite having sufficient evidence to probe possible money laundering activities.

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Domelovo emphasized that such fear is unjustified, as state agencies are mandated to perform their duties independently and without bias.

“It is very clear to the AG and EOCO the likelihood of the inability of Cecilia Dapaah to explain the source of the money.

“If they commence a money-laundering investigation and she cannot explain, she will fall foul of section 1 and section 3 of the anti-money laundering law. That is why they are reluctant to even commence any investigation relating to money laundering,” the anti-graft campaigner said.

Former Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka also criticized EOCO’s handling of the investigation into the stash of money found in the house of the former Sanitation Minister, describing the state agency’s conduct as a travesty of justice.

The Member of Parliament for the Zebilla East constituency emphasized that the former Sanitation Minister must undergo a thorough investigation without any bias or preferential treatment.

“It is corruption for EOCO to say that there was nothing wrong with the incident. I think the government must do more about this incident. Frankly speaking, EOCO’s treatment of the Cecilia Dapaah case is a travesty of justice,” he said.

READ ALSO: