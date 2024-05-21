The Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has urged the government to prioritize efforts aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the Ghanaian populace.

Expressing deep concern about the struggles of the Ghanaian people, Archbishop Duncan-Williams highlighted the pervasive nature of the hardship, which has led to widespread discomfort and pain among the citizenry.

Pointing to the alarming trend of healthcare professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, the Archbishop underscored the urgency for effective measures to address the root causes of these hardships.

In a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, May 20, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace to prevent violence during the upcoming elections.

In addition to advocating for peace, Archbishop Duncan-Williams stressed the need for concerted efforts to ensure socioeconomic stability and well-being, thereby mitigating the risk of Ghanaians being compelled to seek refuge in foreign countries due to internal strife.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving this country. And we just pray that things will be well handled and managed with transparency and fairness so that we will not end up being refugees in any other country.”

“Because without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. And may I say this, that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle, I don’t like trouble human beings, It is not true” Archbishop Duncan-Williams added.

