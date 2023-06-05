The Matchday 33 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC recorded a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Great Olympics.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko. The win has moved the Porcupine Warriors back into the top four.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal defeated Legon Cities 3-1 hoping that other clubs will do them a favour but they have been condemned to relegation following the results of other games.

In the Sunday games, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered their fourth consecutive defeat over the weekend as they were beaten by Real Tamale United at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Club threw away a one-goal lead to lose 1-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium as they put themselves in danger ahead of the final day of the betPawa Ghana Premier League,

The Phobians could suffer relegation from the top flight should they lose to Berekum Chelsea and Great Olympics, Tamale City, Legon Cites, Karela United and Accra Lions pick up wins on the final day of the season.

Relegated Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu hammered Tamale City 4-1.

Elsewhere at CAM Park, Karela United recorded an all-important 3-2 win over Bibiani Gold Stars to keep their survival chances alive.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United shocked Berekum Chelsea 2-0.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park stunned Aduana FC 2-1.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex were held to a goalless game against Medeama SC.

Medeama SC, Bechem United, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko complete the top four.

Great Olympics sit in the drop zone with King Faisal and Kotoku Royals.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will be wrapped next weekend at the various with all games expected to be played simultaneously.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Dreams FC 2-1 Great Olympics

Accra Lions 0-1 Asante Kotoko

King Faisal 3-1 Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak 1-2 RTU FC

Kotoku Royals 4-1 Tamale City

Karela United 3-2 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC 2-1 Aduana FC

Samartex 1996 0-0 Medeama SC