King Faisal have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League despite their impressive 3-1 win over Legon Cities.

The Insha Allah lads were hoping other teams do them a favour following their win but unfortunately, other results did not go their way, leading to their demotion from the top flight.

King Faisal had made their return to the top division in 2019 through the Ghana Football Association Congress decision. This followed the proposal by the Normalisation Committee to expand the league and resolve legal battles.

As a result, King Faisal, along with Great Olympics, were added to the top flight, increasing the number of clubs from 16 to 18 starting from the 2019/20 season.

But after four seasons, they have been relegated and will play in the Division One League next season. They join already relegated Kotoku Royals.

Meanwhile, the final relegation slot will be determined on the last day of the season. Hearts of Oak, Karela United, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and Great Olympics are all battling to avoid relegation.

King Faisal will wrap up their campaign with an away game against Real Tamale United.