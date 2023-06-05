Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, says the reason for the club’s struggle in the Ghana Premier League is due to the depleted squad.

Ocloo has been tasked to steer the side until the end of the season after Slavko Matic was chased out of the club by the fans of the club.

Hearts of Oak’s woes were compounded on Sunday in the matchday 33 games with a 2-1 defeat against Real Tamale United.

The Rainbow Club has suffered five defeats in their last six games played. They sit 11th on the pile with 45 points.

After the game, Ocloo attributed the club’s poor performance to the depleted squad.

“They [fans] are right to be furious and say whatever they want,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“But they shouldn’t forget that this is a depleted side I met so they should know how to talk.

“These are hard times and we can only beg them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us come back.

“But they are right to say whatever they want,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will wrap up their campaign with an away game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Golden City Park.

READ ALSO