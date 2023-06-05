Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey, says playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was an exciting experience.

The Brighton and Hove Albion player, having featured in the preparatory games against Brazil and Switzerland, was handed a starting berth in Ghana’s second group game against South Korea after making a cameo appearance in the opener against Portugal.

Talking about his experience in Qatar, Tariq said he was stunned by the atmosphere when he came out to warm up before the game against South Korea.

“That is something that you can’t put an end to it. It was a special moment for me and my family. It was amazing. That was the first time in a football match that I have actually looked around and properly soaked up everything that was happening,” he told Joy Sports.

“Before the game, I was on the pitch for the warm-up and I was like ‘wow! I can’t believe I am here.’ I was so grateful to God for the position that I was in.

“I was thinking now it is time to go out there and do the job and bring it home for the team and I saw what we were able to do on the day. It was an amazing day and one that I will remember,” he added.

Ghana, however, exited the tournament at the group phase after finishing at the bottom of Group H with just three points.

Since the World Cup, the right-back has not featured for the national team with injuries ruling him out on both occasions the Black Stars have played.

