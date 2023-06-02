Board Member Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has apologised to the fans of the club following their shambolic season in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

With two games to end the season, the Phobians sit 8th on the pile with 45 points, winning 12, drawing nine and losing 11 games.

Hearts of Oak will end the season trophyless and according to Mr Nelson, the club did not live up to expectations, admitting that they have failed the fans.

“I think we just have to say to our supporters, we are sorry because we didn’t live up to expectations…so we have failed ourselves,” he told Citi Sports.

“We will learn our lessons as we go, it’s a very bad situation but at the end of the day, that’s where we find ourselves so we accept it,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will take on Real Tamale United in the matchday 33 games on Sunday before wrapping up their campaign with an away trip to Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 34 games at the Golden City Park.

READ ALSO