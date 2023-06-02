The Matchday 33 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off this weekend at the various stadia.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC will host relegation-threatened Great Olympics.

King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will host Legon Cities.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions will welcome defending champions, Asante Kotoko.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, relegation-threatened Karela United will host Bibiani Gold Stars at CAM Park.

Elsewhere at the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will host Aduana Stars.

FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host Medeama SC who can win the Premier League title with a win.

Relegated Kotokou Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Tamale City.

Struggling Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Real Tamale United.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will welcome Berekum Chelsea.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

Dreams FC v Great Olympics

King Faisal v Legon Cities

Accra Lions v Asante Kotoko

Karela United v Bibiani Gold Stars

Nsoatreman FC v Aduana Stars

FC Samartex v Medeama SC

Kotoku Royals v Tamale City

Hearts of Oak v RTU

Bechem United v Berekum Chelsea