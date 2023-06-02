SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 38 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run on Sunday 4 June 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the season will draw to a close with 10 simultaneous matches on Sunday evening. The title may have already been secured by Barcelona, but the issues of European qualification and relegation are not fully resolved.

One of the key battles at the bottom of the log sees Real Valladolid host Getafe at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The Azulones’ veteran attacker Borja Mayoral has urged his team to fight right until the finish line.

“We must look to ourselves and within our own desires for survival,” said the former Real Madrid player. “It will be time for us to show what Getafe means to us, and how much we want to remain in La Liga.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona will continue their title celebrations with a match away to Celta Vigo, while Real Madrid will welcome European-chasing Athletic Bilbao to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Atletico Madrid have a tricky trip away to Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica.

Atletico’s Diego Simeone – the longest-serving coach in La Liga today – admits that he needs to evolve to the changing demands of the game: “The new generation is different and the way we train them and keep them on the pitch is also changing. I’m thinking of [Diego] Godin and that generation of players with whom we won at Atletico a few years ago.

“Today, they would be outdated, not only in terms of age but in terms of how they are on the pitch. Everything is faster. And I also need to update and evolve in methodologies as a coach.”

Osasuna, who have been arguably the surprise package of the season, are hoping to end on a high and secure a spot in Europe for next season, according to coach Jagoba Arrasate: “It has been a remarkable campaign for us, but we hope that this is just the start of the story. There is room to grow for this team.”

La Liga broadcast details, 4 June 2023

All times CAT

Sunday 4 June

19:00: Multi-Goal – All major highlights from across all 10 simultaneous matches – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Lig

Matches:

19:00: Real Betis v Valencia

19:00: Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano

19:00: Real Sociedad v Sevilla

19:00: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

19:00: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid

19:00: Celta Vigo v Barcelona

19:00: Real Valladolid v Getafe

19:00: Elche v Cadiz

19:00: Espanyol v Almeria

19:00: Osasuna v Girona