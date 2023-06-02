SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 38 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played on Sunday 4 June 2023.

Serie A wraps up an epic season on Sunday, with Napoli celebrating their title win with a final match at home to Sampdoria. Naples has been a non-stop party ever since the Partenopei secured the Scudetto in early May, but this will be a last chance for the fans to salute their extraordinary team.

“There are people here who will be able to get through difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy. It perhaps makes me feel more relaxed now, we’ve been able to give them that joy,” said Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti.

“These fans have seen huge coaches come and go. They saw Diego Armando Maradona play and perhaps his protection is also felt in this success. So it becomes difficult then to tell them, yes we finished third last season and were challenging for the title. I hear coaches say this is only our third season together, but the pressure is on to win.”

Elsewhere, the battle for European qualification will be a key narrative (as will the final relegation spot alongside Cremonese and Samp), with Atalanta at home to Monza, Lazio away to Empoli, Roma hosting Spezia, and AC Milan tackling Verona at the San Siro.

“There is so much to play for at the end of the season, so much that will be important for next season,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli. “We want to put a smile on the faces of our supporters on the final day.”

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri noted, “We must understand that it won’t be easy to get out of this situation, but we must also have the positivity to understand that we are at this point to play for something important.”

Meanwhile, Roma’s Jose Mourinho believes his team has given their all: “The supporters have to hear me: when we were second or third in the table, I kept saying we must take things one game at a time because we didn’t have the depth to go all the way in two competitions. We’ve had a fantastic campaign. We can analyse the result afterwards but we could finish fourth or seventh in the league but it’s a season where the lads reached their limit.”

Serie A broadcast details, 4 June 2023

All times CAT

Final kick-off times TBD from Serie A

LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 4 June

Atalanta v Monza

Cremonese v Salernitana

Empoli v Lazio

Napoli v Sampdoria

Roma v Spezia

Lecce v Bologna

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

AC Milan v Verona

Torino v Internazionale

Udinese v Juventus